Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Railways To Run 312 Special Train Services
There will be 312 special trains allocated to this service which are run by central and Western Railways combined.
The Indian Railway on Friday has announced Ganapati Festival Special Train Services. There will be 312 special trains allocated to this services which are run by central and Western Railways combined.
Of these 312 trains, the Central Railways will run 257 trains while the Western Railways will run 55 special trains. There are also 62 unreserved services increased this year and a total of 94 unreserved services running in 2023 as compared to 32 in 2022.
Ganapati Festival Special Train Services-— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 24, 2023
CR & WR running 312 services in 2023 as compared to 294 in 2022.
(18 more services this year)
(CR-257
WR-55
Total-312)
62 Unreserved services increased this year.
Total 94 unreserved services running in 2023 as compared to 32 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/6FNjPPYRJs
An estimated 1.04 lakh passengers from reserved train services are expected to benefit generating a revenue of Rs. 5.13 crore. ( Unreserved earnings not added) on the Central Railway. Besides an estimated 1.50 lakh passengers are expected to benefit from unreserved train services earning revenue for Railways.
In a press release, the Central Railway said, "The Central Railway management expresses its gratitude to the passengers for their trust and support in choosing our services. We remain committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel experiences to all our esteemed passengers."
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is celebrated with pomp and splendor in Maharshtra, Konkan and Goa regions among many others. In 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 and Ganesh Visarjan 2023 will fall on Thursday, September 28, 2023.