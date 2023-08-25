Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Railways To Run 312 Special Train Services

An estimated 1.04 lakh passengers from reserved train services are expected to benefit generating a revenue of Rs. 5.13 crore. ( Unreserved earnings not added) on the Central Railway. Besides an estimated 1.50 lakh passengers are expected to benefit from unreserved train services earning revenue for Railways.

In a press release, the Central Railway said, "The Central Railway management expresses its gratitude to the passengers for their trust and support in choosing our services. We remain committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel experiences to all our esteemed passengers."