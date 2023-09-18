Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mumbai Police issues traffic guidelines for Ganpati festival.

On other days between September 19 and 29, heavy vehicles are allowed to ply in south Mumbai between 12 am and 7:00 am.

In Greater Mumbai (except for areas under south Mumbai), there shall be complete restriction on movement of heavy vehicles and private buses from 11 am to 1 am the next day on September 20, 23 and 25.

Further, there will be restrictions on movement of these vehicles on September 28 from 10 am to 6 am hours the next day.

However, essential service providing vehicles such as those supplying vegetables, milk, bakery products, drinking water, petroleum products, ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles and school buses are exempted from restrictions.

All private buses entering and leaving Mumbai and heavy vehicles, including the ones exempted from curbs, shall only be parked at their privately owned spaces or rented spaces or on authorised pay lots. Parking of these vehicles on roads shall be totally prohibited.