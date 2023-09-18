Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In Several States; Check Full List
On this occasion, banks will be closed at different places across the country on September 18, 19 and 20.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Bank Holiday: Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across India from September 19 onwards to mark the birth of the Lord Ganesha associated with wisdom and an auspicious beginning.
On this occasion, banks will be closed at different places across the country on September 18, 19 and 20.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays, here are the states where banks will be closed on the abovementioned days:
Bank Holiday On Ganesh Chaturthi 2023
September 18: On the occasion of Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi, banks will remain closed in Karnataka Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
September 19: Banks will remain closed on Tuesday in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Goa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha).
September 20: Banks will be closed on Wednesday in Odisha and Goa due to Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai.
City-Wise List Of Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holiday
September 18: Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad - Telangana
September 19: Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji
September 20: Bhubaneswar and Panaji
Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday On Sept. 19 in DK, Udupi
The official holiday for Ganesha Chathurthi in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be on September 19, while September 18 has been designated as a regular working day.
According to PTI, the decision was officially announced by DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and Udupi DC K Vidyakumari in separate directives.
The government had earlier granted authority to the deputy commissioners to make a local determination regarding shifting the general holiday from Monday to Tuesday for the festival.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Stock Market Holiday
The share market will remain closed on September 19 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi. According to information available on the NSE website, NSE will not conduct any trading for the entire session on Ganesh Chaturthi.
While banks will remain closed on these specified dates, online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will continue to function as usual, allowing customers to carry out transactions conveniently online.
(With PTI inputs)