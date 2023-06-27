Ganapati Utsav Special Trains: Check List, Timings, Halts And More
The Konkan and Central Railway have announced special trains for Ganpati. The bookings for these trains will start today
The Konkan Railway in co-ordination with Central Railway has decided to run special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati Festival - 2023. The bookings for these trains will start from today, June 27, 2023.
156 trains were announced by Central Railway. Keeping in view the passenger demand, Central Railway has announced the 80 trains that will stop at "Pen" station.
The special Ganpati trains are as follows:
01171/72 CSMT -Sawantwadi Special- 40 services.
01167/68 LTT-KUDAL Special- 24 services.
01169/70 Pune-Karmali/Kudal Special- 6 services.
*Bookings will open on 27/06/2023.
1) 01171/72 CSMT -Sawantwadi Special- 40 services.
2) 01167/68 LTT-KUDAL Special- 24 services.
3) 01169/70 Pune-Karmali/Kudal Special- 6 services. pic.twitter.com/DMFcg1QiDm
Complete List of Ganpati Special Trains
Train 01171 Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily)
Train 01171 Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily) will leave from Mumbai CSMT at 00.20 hrs daily from September 13, 2023 to October 2, 2023. Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hrs on the same day.
Train no. 01172 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 15.10 hrs daily from September 13, 2023 to October 2, 2023. The train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 04.35 am on the next day.
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.
Composition: Total 20 LHB Coaches: Sleeper : 18 Coaches, Generator Car : 01, SLR : 01
Train no. 01153 / 01154 Diva Jn. – Ratnagiri - Diva Jn. MEMU Specials (Daily)
Train no. 01153 Diva Jn. - Ratnagiri MEMU Special (Daily) will leave from Diva Jn. at 07.10 am daily from September 13, 2023, to October 2, 2023. Train will reach Ratnagiri at 14.55 pm the same day.
Train no. 01154 Ratnagiri - Diva Jn. MEMU Special (Daily) will leave from Ratnagiri at 3.40 pm daily from September 13, 2023 to October 2, 2023. Train will reach Diva Jn. at 11.40 pm on the same day.
Halt: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road stations
Composition: Total 12 Car MEMU coaches.
Train no. 01167 / 01168 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special :
Train no. 01167 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 11.15 pm on September 13, 14, 19-21, 24-28, 2023 and October 1, 2, 2023. Train will reach Kudal at 09.30 am on the next day.
Train no. 01168 Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special will leave from Kudal at 10.30 am on September 14-15, 20-22, 25-29, 2023, October 2-3, 2023. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 9.55 pm on the same day.
Halt: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.
Composition: Total 20 Coaches : 2 Tier AC : 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC : 02 Coaches Sleeper : 10 Coaches, General : 05 Coaches, SLR : 02
Train no. 01169 Pune Jn. - Karmali & Train no. 01170 Kudal - Pune Jn. Special (Weekly):
Train no. 01169 Pune Jn. - Karmali Special (Weekly) will leave from Pune Jn. at 6.45 pm on Friday, September 15, 22, and 29, 2023. The train will reach Karmali at 10.00 am on the next day.
Train no. 01170 Kudal - Pune Jn. Special (Weekly) will leave from Kudal at 16.05 hrs on Sunday, September 17, 24, 2023 and October 1, 2023. The train will reach Pune Jn. at 05.50 am on the next day.
Train no. 01170 Halts: Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Vilavade, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon, Roha, Panvel and Lonavala stations.
Train no. 01169 Halts: All above stations and Sawantwadi Road and Thivim stations.
Composition: Total 22 Coaches: 2 Tier AC : 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC: 04 Coaches, Sleeper : 11 Coaches, General : 04 Coaches, SLR : 02.
Train no. 01187 Karmali - Panvel / 01188 Panvel - Kudal Special (Weekly) :
Train no. 01187 Karmali - Panvel Special (Weekly) will leave Karmali at 2.50 pm on September 16, 23 and 30, 2023. The train will reach Panvel at 02.45 am on the next day.
Train no. 01188 Panvel - Kudal Special (Weekly) will leave Panvel at 05.00 am on Sunday September 17, 24, 2023 and October 1, 2023. The train will reach Kudal at 2.00 hrs on the same day.
Train no 01188 Halts: Roha. Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.
Train no. 01187 Halts: Above stations and have additional halt at Thivim & Sawantwadi Road stations.
Composition: Total 22 Coaches: 2 Tier AC : 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC : 04 Coaches, Sleeper : 11 Coaches, General : 04 Coaches, SLR : 02.
Train no. 01151 / 01152 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily):
Train no. 01151 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Special (Daily) will leave Mumbai CSMT at 11.50 am daily from September 13 to October 2, 2023. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 02.10 am on the next day.
Train no. 01152 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave Madgaon Jn. at 03.15 am daily from September 14 to October 3, 2023. The train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 5.05 pm on the same day.
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations.
Composition: Total 20 LHB Coaches: Sleeper: 18 Coaches, Generator Car : 01, SLR : 01