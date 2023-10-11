Gaganyaan Mission Update: Union Minister Announces Date Of First Test Flight; Details Here

The test involves launching a crew module to outer space, bringing it back to Earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy personnel have already started mock operations to recover the module.

Along with the crew module, the TV-D1 will also test the 'crew escape' system that is expected to bring back the crew to earth if the spacecraft faces a problem while ascending into space.

The success of this test will set the stage for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission and ultimately manned mission to outer space in low Earth orbit, informed the minister.

Before the ultimate manned Gaganyaan mission, there will be a test flight next year, which will carry Vyommitra, the female robot astronaut, he said.

Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

The prerequisites for the Gaganyaan mission include the development of many critical technologies including human rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, Life Support System to provide an earth-like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that India is among the top five nations in the field of space exploration.

“India has recently created history by becoming the first country to land on the virgin south polar region of the lunar surface. With the launch of Aditya -1 which is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun, India’s ambitious space exploration programme has left a clear message that we are one of the most scientifically advanced nations in the field of Space Science and Technology,” he said.