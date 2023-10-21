Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Launches Test Vehicle After Initial Glitch
The test flight initially faced delays due to technical anomalies.
The first unmanned flight test for Gaganyaan, India's manned space mission, launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.
The flight had initially faced delays due to technical anomalies.
The Test Vehicle Development Flight Mission 1 of TV-D1 will demonstrate the capability of the crew module that will carry Indian astronauts during the human space mission late next year. It is aimed at launching the unmanned crew module to outer space, bringing it back to earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal.
Apart from D1, ISRO has planned for three more test missions: D2, D3, D4.
Gaganyaan is scheduled to launch a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth via sea-landing.
According to ISRO, the test vehicle is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for the abort mission. The payloads consist of the crew module and crew escape system with their fast-acting solid motors, along with CM fairing and interface adapters.
The escape system with crew module separate from the test vehicle at an altitude of about 17 kilometres, ISRO had earlier said. Subsequently, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously commencing with the separation of the CES and deployment of the series of parachutes, finally culminating in the safe touchdown of the crew module in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota, ISRO said.
The crew module is where the astronauts will be contained in a pressurised Earth-like atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission. It is under different stages of development.
For the test vehicle D1, it is an unpressurised version that has completed its integration and testing.
The crew module will be recovered after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal, using a dedicated vessel and diving team from the Indian Navy.
