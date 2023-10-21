Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Launches Test Vehicle After Initial Glitch

The escape system with crew module separate from the test vehicle at an altitude of about 17 kilometres, ISRO had earlier said. Subsequently, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously commencing with the separation of the CES and deployment of the series of parachutes, finally culminating in the safe touchdown of the crew module in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota, ISRO said.

The crew module is where the astronauts will be contained in a pressurised Earth-like atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission. It is under different stages of development.

For the test vehicle D1, it is an unpressurised version that has completed its integration and testing.

The crew module will be recovered after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal, using a dedicated vessel and diving team from the Indian Navy.