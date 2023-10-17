Gaganyaan Mission: First Test Flight Launch Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch And More

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday said it would commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission with the launch of a test vehicle this week.

Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bringing them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

The Test Vehicle Development Flight (TV-D1) is aimed at testing the crew module (CM) that will carry Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.

The TV-D1 test flight involves launching the unmanned crew module to outer space, bringing it back to earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal.

Here's all you need to know: