G20 Summit: Roads Wear Deserted Look As Traffic Curbs Come Into Force In New Delhi

Rita Kumar, a media professional, said, "I drove from Noida Extension to New Delhi for some work. Usually, it would have taken me over an hour to reach the area since there is traffic, but (today) I reached in 40 minutes since the roads were empty. There was checking but no inconvenience" Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in New Delhi on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located, officials said.