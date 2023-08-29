G20 Summit: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Which Routes Are Affected

The entire area of New Delhi will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 AM on September 8 to 11.59 PM on September 10.

The entire area inside Ring Road will be considered as "Regulated Zone" from 5 AM on September 8 to 11.59 PM on September 10. Only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers traveling to the Airport, Old Delhi & New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi District.

Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

The following roads and junctions will be treated as "Controlled Zone-II" on September 10, 2023: W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba – Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass.

Movement of passengers to Airport, New Delhi & Old Delhi Railway Stations will be facilitated. However, passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.

Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi.

Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi.

General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

TSRs and Taxis will be allowed to ply on road network outside New Delhi. However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi.

On September 10, 2023, from 5 AM to 1 PM in Controlled Zone-II traffic will be affected for the following locations: