G20 Summit: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Which Routes Are Affected
The G20 summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. Check out routes and areas that will be affected.
The New Delhi Police on Tuesday has issued an advisory for traffic ahead of the G20 summit in the national capital on September 9-10.
The Delhi Traffic Police has elaborated rules for controlled routes and regulated rules for commuters in the city as traffic will be affected from September 8 to September 10, 2023.
G20 Traffic Regulations In New Delhi
The entire area of New Delhi will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 AM on September 8 to 11.59 PM on September 10.
The entire area inside Ring Road will be considered as "Regulated Zone" from 5 AM on September 8 to 11.59 PM on September 10. Only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers traveling to the Airport, Old Delhi & New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi District.
Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.
The following roads and junctions will be treated as "Controlled Zone-II" on September 10, 2023: W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba – Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass.
Movement of passengers to Airport, New Delhi & Old Delhi Railway Stations will be facilitated. However, passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.
Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi.
Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi.
General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.
TSRs and Taxis will be allowed to ply on road network outside New Delhi. However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi.
On September 10, 2023, from 5 AM to 1 PM in Controlled Zone-II traffic will be affected for the following locations:
New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side,
Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side,
Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony side,
ITO from Vikas Marg side,
Rajghat Chowk from Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg side,
Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road side.
à¤à¥-20 à¤¸à¤®à¤¿à¤ ( à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ 9 à¤µ 10 à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤à¤à¤¬à¤° ) à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨, à¤¸à¥à¤à¤® à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¥¤— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 28, 2023
Traffic advisory in view of #G20Summit on Sept 9 & 10, 2023, to facilitate hassle free movement of vehicles.
à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¾/Traffic Advisory: https://t.co/MdimimVRd3 pic.twitter.com/ns12MLvl2J
Advisory For Residents
Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be allowed to enter Delhi.
Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in New Delhi will be allowed after verification. Bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity.