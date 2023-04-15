Full Strength Supreme Court Should Not Be Aberration But Regular Feature: Chief Justice Chandrachud

The CJI was speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday to felicitate justices Dipankar Datta, Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Manoj Mishra, Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar for their recent induction as apex court judges.

The top court faces the prospect of six judges retiring this year.

“One of my missions has been to ensure that a full-strength Supreme Court is not an aberration but a regular feature of the Supreme Court. There is absolutely no justification or reason for the Collegium to keep even a single vacancy unfilled in the Supreme Court and that will be my mission for the future as well,” the CJI said.

He also said that CRP has been directed to collect data of the top 50 judges in the country for selection as future Supreme Court judges and this will assist the Permanent Secretariat of the collegium which deals with judicial appointments.

“The CRP has some extraordinarily talented young people including young judicial officers who I have recruited. It is headed by an officer from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a young dalit student...," he said.

This collection of data was never done, he said, adding the collegiums will now have the judgments and their numbers.

“The idea is to promote a sense of objectivity in the work which the Collegium does. So the CRP will now merge its activities with the permanent Secretariat of the CJI,” he said.

He said, as of today, all apex court judges have been appointed between 2006 and 2011 as judges of the high courts, and the sum total of their cumulative experience as judges works to about 121 years.