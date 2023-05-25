FSSAI To Conduct PAN-India Surveillance Of Milk, Milk Products; Details Here
The Food Safety And Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct nation-wide surveillance of milk and milk products in its ongoing effort to curb adulteration of these products.
The country's apex food regulator under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on Thursday said the Pan-India surveillance will be done on a large scale by collecting samples from both the organised and unorganised sectors in all the districts of the States/UTs.
“The rationale behind choosing milk is due to its indispensable role in our food culture either as a fresh fluid or as processed dairy products. Milk contains vital micronutrients and macronutrients. People of every age group include milk or milk products in their daily diet. Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness are the key growth drivers for milk and high-value milk products in India,” FSSAI said.
The food safety authority will examine milk products such as khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream.
MAY 25, 2023 | PRESS RELEASE@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/tmGfn3FK8W— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) May 25, 2023
In order to sustain the mandate of providing safe and wholesome food for human consumption, the said survey will be initiated with an objective to assess the milk and milk products sold in the country for compliance of the quality and safety parameters as given in FSSR, to identify hotspots for adulteration in milk and milk products and to devise corrective actions/strategies based on the results of the study and suggest a way forward, FSSAI said.
FSSAI said it has conducted several PAN India Surveys on commodities, which includes the Survey on Milk in 2011 and 2016 with sample size of 1,791 and 1,663, respectively. The National Milk Safety and Quality Survey 2018 was conducted in all states and Union territories. A total of 6,432 samples of milk from organised and unorganised sectors were collected from 1,103 towns/cities with population above 50,000.
In 2020, FSSAI also conducted the Pan-India Milk Products Survey to understand the true picture of safety and quality of milk products and desserts sold in the market during festivals. In all 2,801 milk product samples from organised and unorganised sector (paneer, khoa, chhena, khoa-based desserts and chhena-based desserts) were collected from 542 districts across the country.
Last year, FSSAI conducted Milk Survey in selected 12 States due to the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle in India.