FSSAI To Conduct PAN-India Surveillance Of Milk, Milk Products; Details Here

The Food Safety And Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct nation-wide surveillance of milk and milk products in its ongoing effort to curb adulteration of these products.

The country's apex food regulator under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on Thursday said the Pan-India surveillance will be done on a large scale by collecting samples from both the organised and unorganised sectors in all the districts of the States/UTs.

“The rationale behind choosing milk is due to its indispensable role in our food culture either as a fresh fluid or as processed dairy products. Milk contains vital micronutrients and macronutrients. People of every age group include milk or milk products in their daily diet. Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness are the key growth drivers for milk and high-value milk products in India,” FSSAI said.

The food safety authority will examine milk products such as khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream.