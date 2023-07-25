From Mahabaleshwar To Kannur, Here's The List Of Rainiest Places In India

Popular hill station Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra received the highest rainfall in India in the last 24 hours.

According to the data issued by private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Tuesday, Mahabaleshwar received 169 mm of rainfall.

Another hill station in Maharashtra, Matheran received 153 mm of rainfall making it the second rainiest place in the country.

The third spot is taken by Bajpe, Karnataka with 121 mm of rainfall. Check the full list below: