From Mahabaleshwar To Kannur, Here's The List Of Rainiest Places In India
Another hill station in Maharashtra, Matheran received 153 mm of rainfall making it the second rainiest place in the country.
Popular hill station Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra received the highest rainfall in India in the last 24 hours.
According to the data issued by private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Tuesday, Mahabaleshwar received 169 mm of rainfall.
The third spot is taken by Bajpe, Karnataka with 121 mm of rainfall. Check the full list below:
Skymet Releases List Of Wettest Places In India
Take a look at the top wettest places in India. Check out if your city has made it to the list.#Monsoon2023 #Skymet #Rain #India #Maharashtra #Karnataka #TamilNadu #Telangana #Kerala pic.twitter.com/GR69EEaUXU— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) July 25, 2023
IMD's Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over west coast till July 26 and over Telangana & Andhra Pradesh from July 25 to July 27.
The weather agency also predicted a fresh spell of isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over east central India during July 25 to July 27.
IMD said that there will be an increase in rainfall activity over northwest India from July 26 to July 27 and over East India during July 28 to July 30.
Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the Maharashtra capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Tuesday, a civic official told PTI.
After a heavy downpour last week, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai since Sunday.
The Met office has forecast intense rainfall in Odisha after the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the coast in the southern part of the state.