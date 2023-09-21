Frequent Damaging Lightning Strikes Expected In These States, Orange Alert Issued By IMD
Thunderstorms are expected in these regions during the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department, (IMD) has issued an orange alert for various states in India for thunderstorms accompanied by frequent damaging lightning strikes.
In a post on the social media platform 'X', formerly known as Twitter - IMD issued orange alert for Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.
IMD Orange alert for lightning strikes
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are placed under an Orange Alert due to the potential for frequent damaging lightning strikes during thunderstorms on September 21st and 22nd.
IMD warned local residents of possible lightning strikes impacting those in the outdoors and as a safety measure, they have asked citizens to stay indoors and away from exposed terrain, and waterbodies and avoid taking shelter under trees during these thunderstorms.
Heavy Rainfall warning
IMD has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on 21 September. The weather department also shared that there is a chance of extremely heavy rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on 21 & 22 September and over Northeast India from 21 to 23 September.
There is a possibility of continued reduced rainfall in northwest and west-central India over the next 5 days.