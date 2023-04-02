Former JD(S) MLA AT Ramaswamy Joins BJP, Party Sees Gains Among Vokkaliga
Ramaswamy, 71, a four-time MLA from the Arkalgud seat had recently resigned from Karnataka assembly.
In yet another attempt to breach the JD(S) and Vokkaliga votebank, the BJP on Saturday announced the joining of former JD(S) legislator AT Ramaswamy, 71, a four-time MLA from the Arkalgud seat in the Hassan region of Karnataka who had recently resigned from Karnataka assembly.
Ramaswamy largely perceived as a "clean leader" has represented Arkalgud both as a Congress legislator (till 2004) and then as a JDS legislator. After joining the BJP in the presence of I&B minister Anurag Thakur and BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Ramaswamy said he was a victim of money power and he has joined the BJP without any conditions." He said he wanted to serve the people of the State, and was impressed by the BJP's way of working.
This is among the several attempts BJP is making to get the support of the Vokkaligas, another influential community in the State, after from the Lingayats whose votes are critical for the BJP.
Recently, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka removed the 4% reservation for Muslims under the OBC category from the 2B category of the state backward classes list and diverted the quota to the newly carved out 2C and 2D categories predominantly occupied by Vokkaligas and Lingayats.
BJP leaders have also started highlighting the ‘Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda’ narrative to Tipu Sultan saga to show that the party honours the martial history of the community.
Ramaswamy, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, has claimed he has repeatedly asked election authorities to make the process fair, and has submitted at least three reports on land grabbing. The JDS has already offered the Arkalgud ticket to Ramasamy’s former rival A Manju, a former Congress minister.
Ramaswamy is the second JDS MLA to quit since the Karnataka elections were announced earlier this week. On Thursday, JDS MLA S R Srinivas, who resigned earlier this week, was inducted into the Congress party. The BJP has intensified it's approach in the old Mysuru region, largely seen as a bastion of the JD(S) and the family of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda.