Former JD(S) MLA AT Ramaswamy Joins BJP, Party Sees Gains Among Vokkaliga

Ramaswamy largely perceived as a "clean leader" has represented Arkalgud both as a Congress legislator (till 2004) and then as a JDS legislator. After joining the BJP in the presence of I&B minister Anurag Thakur and BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Ramaswamy said he was a victim of money power and he has joined the BJP without any conditions." He said he wanted to serve the people of the State, and was impressed by the BJP's way of working.

This is among the several attempts BJP is making to get the support of the Vokkaligas, another influential community in the State, after from the Lingayats whose votes are critical for the BJP.