Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Shares Graphic Highlighting Bengaluru's Choked ORR; Check Numbers

Here are some of the reasons why Benagluru's ORR is always crowded:

Traffic congestion: The ORR is one of the most congested roads in Bengaluru. Even if a single truck breaks down, tree falls, or even waterlogging in a small section, it can bring the entire tech corridor to a standstill.

Poorly designed junctions: Many of the junctions on the ORR are poorly designed, which contributes to traffic congestion. For example, the KR Puram junction is a major bottleneck, as it is where vehicles from Hebbal, Old Madras Road, ITPL, and the ORR converge.

Inadequate infrastructure: The ORR is not adequately equipped to handle the volume of traffic that it currently carries. The road is narrow in some sections, and there is a lack of service roads and pedestrian walkways.

Delayed projects: The Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and the Satellite Towns Ring Road (STRR) are two major road projects that were intended to ease traffic congestion on the ORR. However, both projects are progressing slowly, and it is not clear when they will be completed.