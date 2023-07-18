Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Shares Graphic Highlighting Bengaluru's Choked ORR; Check Numbers
With companies asking their employees to return to the office, Bengaluru's ORR is experiencing a increase in traffic congestion.
Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Monday shared data on Bengaluru's choked outer ring road. Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) is a major traffic artery that connects the city's IT hub with other parts of the city.
— Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) July 17, 2023
In a tweet, Pai outlined Bengaluru's choked Outer Ring Road and divided into establishments, employees, and vehicles which is a report submitted by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association, Bengaluru. The report reveals staggering facts after surge in traffic congestion.
With many companies asking their employees to return to office, Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road is experiencing a significant increase in traffic congestion, particularly along the 19-kilometer stretch between Central Silk Board and KR Puram.
According to the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), as stated in their report to the traffic police, a staggering number of 640,000 employees now commute daily between Silk Board and KR Puram. This influx of commuters relies on approximately 330,000 vehicles, comprising both personal cars and taxis, exacerbating the congestion issue.
Causes of traffic on ORR
Here are some of the reasons why Benagluru's ORR is always crowded:
Traffic congestion: The ORR is one of the most congested roads in Bengaluru. Even if a single truck breaks down, tree falls, or even waterlogging in a small section, it can bring the entire tech corridor to a standstill.
Poorly designed junctions: Many of the junctions on the ORR are poorly designed, which contributes to traffic congestion. For example, the KR Puram junction is a major bottleneck, as it is where vehicles from Hebbal, Old Madras Road, ITPL, and the ORR converge.
Inadequate infrastructure: The ORR is not adequately equipped to handle the volume of traffic that it currently carries. The road is narrow in some sections, and there is a lack of service roads and pedestrian walkways.
Delayed projects: The Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and the Satellite Towns Ring Road (STRR) are two major road projects that were intended to ease traffic congestion on the ORR. However, both projects are progressing slowly, and it is not clear when they will be completed.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth told Moneycontrol that they are now asking ORRCA and companies on ORR to provide shuttle bus services between Central Silk Board and K R Puram for employees and also encourage carpooling initiatives to reduce the number of vehicle.