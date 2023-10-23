Former India Cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi Dies At 77

Alongside Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bedi was the part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

For a brief period, Bedi was also the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.

Bedi was also a national selector and mentor to many talented spinners like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who all swore by his technical insight.