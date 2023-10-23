Former India Cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi Dies At 77
Bedi, a former India captain, represented the country in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979.
Legendary former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi died on Monday. He was 77 years old.
Bedi, a former India captain, represented the country in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets, respectively.
Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.
"Former captain of Indian Cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more. This is a huge loss for cricket," Anurag Thakur told ANI.
Alongside Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bedi was the part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.
For a brief period, Bedi was also the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.
Bedi was also a national selector and mentor to many talented spinners like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who all swore by his technical insight.
"Bishan singh bedi One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family," Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan shared on X (formerly Twitter).
Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi. He was a great cricketer and an even greater human being. He was a moral beacon for all those who knew him.— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 23, 2023
(With inputs from PTI)