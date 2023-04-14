ADVERTISEMENT
Footbridge Collapses In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur, 40 Injured
The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.
At least 40 people, including several children, were injured when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people had gathered on it.
Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.
Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.
