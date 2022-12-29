ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Discharged From AIIMS

She was admitted on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection, officials said.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Nirmala Sitharaman/Facebook)</p></div>
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Nirmala Sitharaman/Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged on Thursday.

She was admitted on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection, officials said.

Sitharaman, 63, was in a private ward of the hospital, they said. 

ADVERTISEMENT