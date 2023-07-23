Flood Waters Recede In Junagadh; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Gujarat

Junagadh Collector Anil Ranavasiya said, "Water has receded from the city after the rains stopped. Around 200 people were rescued and 750 shifted from low-lying areas in the city. Another 2,220 people were shifted to safer places in rural areas adjoining the city as a proactive measure."

The effort to restore electricity was nearly completed, and food packets were being distributed to people living in shelters, he said.