Flight Takes Off Without Karnataka Governor On Board, Airline Expresses Regret

According to the complaint, Gehlot was supposed to fly to Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon from Terminal-2 by boarding flight number I5 972 at 2:05 pm.

“Accordingly, the Governor left Raj Bhavan at 1:10 pm and reached the VIP Lounge of the Terminal-1 at 1:35 pm. By that time, the luggage belonging to the Governor was loaded onto the plane,” it said.