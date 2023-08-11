Fit India Quiz 2022: Date, Time And How To Watch National Rounds Of Fit India Quiz Online?
A total of 72 students (2 each from 36 schools) clinched the top honours from their respective States/UTs in the State rounds.
The National rounds of the second edition of the Fit India Quiz will be aired on OTT platform Disney Hotstar starting August 12.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a total of 13 episodes will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 am.
They will be hosted by anchors Tanay Tiwari and Tanya Purohit, the statement said.
A total of 72 students (two students each from 36 schools) clinched the top honours from their respective States/UTs in the State rounds.
Each of the 36 winning schools following the State rounds was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 2.5 Lakh by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur in Mumbai last month.
The team of 2 students from the School was awarded a total of Rs 25,000.
The total prize money for the winner of the National rounds now is now Rs 25 Lakh, with the students bagging a total of Rs 2.5 Lakh, the statement said.
The 1st and 2nd National runners up school will win Rs 15 Lakh and Rs 10 Lakh respectively.
Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is conducting the second edition of the Fit India quiz in association with the Sports Authority of India.
The quiz covers a wide range of topics related to India's rich sporting history, fitness, and nutrition.
The quiz was launched on August 29, 2022 on the eve of the National Sports Day by Anurag Singh Thakur and Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State of Youth Affairs & Sports and Ministry of Home Affairs.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.
A total of 348 schools and 418 students were selected for the State/UT rounds.
Among these students, 39% were girl students. The selected schools formed a team of two students, who competed for the State/UT championship through a series of web rounds. A total of 120 rounds were conducted to identify 36 State/UT champions.
The ministry said that the second edition of the quiz has received a massive response.
The 2nd edition of the quiz has seen a participation of 61,981 students from 16,702 schools across 702 districts of India. In comparison, the first edition of the Fit India Quiz saw a total participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools.