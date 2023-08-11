Fit India Quiz 2022: Date, Time And How To Watch National Rounds Of Fit India Quiz Online?

The National rounds of the second edition of the Fit India Quiz will be aired on OTT platform Disney Hotstar starting August 12.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a total of 13 episodes will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 am.

They will be hosted by anchors Tanay Tiwari and Tanya Purohit, the statement said.

A total of 72 students (two students each from 36 schools) clinched the top honours from their respective States/UTs in the State rounds.

Each of the 36 winning schools following the State rounds was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 2.5 Lakh by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur in Mumbai last month.

The team of 2 students from the School was awarded a total of Rs 25,000.

The total prize money for the winner of the National rounds now is now Rs 25 Lakh, with the students bagging a total of Rs 2.5 Lakh, the statement said.

The 1st and 2nd National runners up school will win Rs 15 Lakh and Rs 10 Lakh respectively.