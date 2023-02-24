First Phase Of Mumbai Coastal Road Likely To Be Completed By November: BMC

A barricade along the Mumbai coastal road project. (Source: BQ Prime)
The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road—from Marine Drive to Worli—is likely to be ready by November 2023, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.
The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore.
Phase I, the 10.58 km stretch from Marine Drive to Worli in south Mumbai, would be operational by November, BMC chief engineer M M Swami told reporters.
As much as 71% work is complete, he said.
Tunnel boring work is 91% complete, reclamation 93%, retaining wall 79%, interchanges 36% and bridges are 32% complete, Swami added.
The project began in October 2018. The total reclaimed area is 111 hectares.
The coastal road is expected to cut travel time between Marine Lines in south Mumbai and Kandivali in north Mumbai by 70% and fuel consumption by 34% as well as reducing noise and air pollution, Swami said.