First Abort Mission Of Gaganyaan In May: Government

The first of the four abort missions for India's maiden human spaceflight Gaganyaan is planned for May this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, is planned in May 2023, followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) in the first quarter of 2024," Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

"The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next. The crewed mission is planned by end of 2024 based on the outcome of the successful test vehicle and uncrewed missions," he said.