Fire Breaks Out In 24-Storey Building In Mumbai, 11 Suffer From Suffocation

The blaze started around 3.40 am on the third floor of the building located inside New Hind Mill Compound at MHADA Colony in Ghodapdeo area. The flats in the building -- 12 on each floor -- have been allotted to former textile mill workers under a government scheme.

Flames spread to the upper floors through electric wires passing through the ducts, leading to a 'horrible situation', one survivor said.