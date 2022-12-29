ADVERTISEMENT
Finance Minister Sitharaman Discharged From AIIMS
Sitharaman was admitted to the AIIMS on Monday morning with what was described as symptoms of viral fever.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS where she was admitted with symptoms of viral fever earlier this week, sources said.
Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday morning with what was described as symptoms of viral fever.
She has now been discharged from the hospital, sources said on condition of anonymity.
