Farmers Burn Stubble Due To Economic Reasons, Punjab Tells Supreme Court

Farmers burn stubble due to economic reasons, and an endeavour should be made to provide them with free-of-cost alternatives so that air pollution can be tackled effectively, the Punjab government has told the Supreme Court.

Stubble burning is the process of setting the crop residue on fire so that the field can be cleared for the next crop to be sown. Since the farmers are under pressure to sow the next crop on time in order to maximise its yield, the most convenient and inexpensive way is to burn the residue.

Large amounts of greenhouse gases are released during this process every year around Diwali, having an alarming environmental impact across the National Capital Region.

Appearing for Punjab, Advocate General Gurminder Singh told the court that although Happy Seeder machines had been purchased by the government, small farmers were unwilling to pay for them, even when a substantial amount had been subsidised by the state.

The Happy Seeder machine is utilised for on-site management of paddy stubble without resorting to burning the crop residue. These are expensive and cost upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh per machine.