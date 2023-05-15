Extreme Weather Forecast Alert: Heatwave, Dust Storm And Heavy Rainfall Warnings Issued For These Places
The warnings have been issued from May 15 to May 17 and upto May 19.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in heatwaves in various parts of India in the coming days. In a tweet, India Meteorological Department mentioned that states like, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness heatwaves.
Heatwave conditions are predicted to occur in isolated areas of Vidarbha from May 15 to May 17
Forecast of extreme weather.#Heatwave #weather #Duststorm #Rainfall #IMD #india@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/ZXc0y9eINZ— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2023
Dust Storm And Heavy Rainfall Warning
Dust Storm warning has also been issued with places in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan with likely occurrence of dust storm from May 15 to May 17.
Heavy Rainfall Warning has also been predicted for some places over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura.
East Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 16, May 18 and May 19.
How To Save Yourself From The Heatwaves
Heatwaves can be dangerous and even life-threatening. To protect oneself from the heatwave, it is important to take precautionary measures :
Stay indoors in a cool environment.
Avoid exposure to the sun during the day, particularly between 12 pm to 3 pm.
Wear lightweight, light colored, cotton clothes.
Carry umbrella and hat for protecting your head during this period.
Drink enough water to stay hydrated. Use homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk and ORS for keeping yourself hydrated.