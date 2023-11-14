External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Hopes To Find A 'Landing Point' In The India-UK FTA

“Today to realise the Agenda 2030, we are focusing on what is officially called an Enhanced Trade Partnership, in common terms it’s called an FTA – or free trade agreement. And that is today very much the focus of what the Indian and British systems are negotiating, and we hope that we will find a landing point that works for both of us,” said Jaishankar.

“India and the UK have a long history, and a very complex history. What we are trying to do is to make history a positive force with our commonalities, shared practices and institutions… to make history work for us,” he said.