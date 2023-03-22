BQPrimeNationExcise Policy: Manish Sisodia Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has so far quizzed Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.
BQPrime
22 Mar 2023, 5:16 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Source: Screengrab from video on Sisodia's official Twitter handle)</p></div>
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Source: Screengrab from video on Sisodia's official Twitter handle)
ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

Special Judge MK Nagpal sent the senior AAP leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate produced him at the conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far questioned Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.

On Tuesday, the special court deferred the hearing to March 25 on the bail plea of Sisodia in the main case being probed by the CBI.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Feb. 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Nation News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT