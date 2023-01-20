EPFO Adds 16.26 Lakh Net Subscribers In November 2022

The data indicate a 25.67% increase in net additions compared to the previous month in Oct 2022, a labour ministry statement said. Of the total 16.26 lakh members added during the month, around 8.99 lakh new members came under the ambit of EPFO for the first time thus, showing that new members joining EPFO has increased by 1.71 lakh, from 7.28 lakh in Oct 2022.