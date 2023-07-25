Enforcement Directorate Opposes High Court's Bail Order To Preeti Chandra In Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed the Delhi High Court's order granting bail to Preeti Chandra, the wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case and told the apex court that Rs 7,000 crore of home buyers money was siphoned off in the alleged scam.

The Supreme Court had, on June 16, stayed the high court's June 14 order and issued a notice to Preeti Chandra on the ED's plea challenging the bail.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, representing the ED, claimed in the top court that the case pertained to a scam of 'huge magnitude' and Preeti Chandra had a 'substantial role' in it.