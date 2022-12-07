Election Results 2022: Counting Of Votes To Begin In Gujarat, Himachal At 8 A.M.
Track live updates of Gujarat and Himachal election results here.
Himachal Pradesh Poll Of Polls: Close Contest In The Hills
Exit polls project the BJP only managing a marginal lead over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. While it can be anyone's game in the hill state, the advantage as of now lies with the BJP. The picture will become clearer as counting progresses.
Gujarat Poll Of Polls: BJP To Win With Record Tally
The BJP is set to return to power in Gujarat for the seventh time, according to exit polls, while the Congress will be a distant second and the biggest opposition in the state legislature. Estimates range from 117 to 151 seats for the BJP.
The Aam Aadmi Party, a newcomer in Gujarat's politics, would be hard-pressed to score in double digits, as per exit poll estimates.
Himachal Results: BJP, Congress In Close Contest
The hill state is looking at a tight competition between the BJP and Congress, with both trying to win in Himachal Pradesh. The counting of votes will begin at 8:00 a.m. across 59 locations throughout the state.
Himachal Pradesh went to polls on Nov. 12 in a single phase. The voter turnout in the state was 74.61%, according to the Election Commission of India.
Most exit polls for Himachal Pradesh show the BJP holding a minor advantage over the Congress in a neck-and-neck race.
One exit poll—India Today-Axis My India—even finds the scales tipping in Congress' favour.
Gujarat Election Results: BJP Set For A Sweep
The electoral battle in Gujarat nears its culmination, with the counting of votes for the Legislative Assembly about to begin at 37 centres across the state on Dec. 8.
Exit polls for Gujarat, across the board, project a BJP clean sweep in its bastion and a return to power for the seventh time. The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the polls in two phases to elect MLAs for 182 Vidhan Sabha seats. The overall voter turnout was 64.3%, around 4% less than what was seen in the 2017 polls.
The traditional contest between the BJP and Congress in Gujarat saw a new entrant this time in the AAP. Pre-result surveys show BJP managing a comfortable lead to cross the winning mark of 92 seats in the state, whereas Congress will be a distant second, while AAP will barely manage to make some inroads in the western state this time.
Significant names in the fray include the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, Isudan Gadhvi of AAP, and Rivaba Jadeja—wife of Ravindra Jadeja, among others.