Election Results 2022: Counting Of Votes To Begin In Gujarat, Himachal At 8 A.M.

The hill state is looking at a tight competition between the BJP and Congress, with both trying to win in Himachal Pradesh. The counting of votes will begin at 8:00 a.m. across 59 locations throughout the state.

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on Nov. 12 in a single phase. The voter turnout in the state was 74.61%, according to the Election Commission of India.

Most exit polls for Himachal Pradesh show the BJP holding a minor advantage over the Congress in a neck-and-neck race.

One exit poll—India Today-Axis My India—even finds the scales tipping in Congress' favour.