Election Commission To Announce Assembly Polls Schedule For Five States Today

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.

09 Oct 2023, 9:56 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@element5digital?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Element5 Digital</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Elections?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Element5 Digital/ Unsplash)

The commission will announce the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on Dec. 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

