Eight Indians Awarded Death Sentence In Qatar; India Says 'Deeply Shocked', Exploring All Legal Options

Eight former Indian Navy personnel were on Thursday handed down death sentence by a court in Qatar, a verdict that was described as 'deeply shocking' by India as it vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is attaching 'high importance' to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The former Indian Navy personnel are Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh, according to people familiar with the matter.