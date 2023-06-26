Eid-Ul-Adha 2023: Banks To Remain Shut In These Cities On Bakrid; Check List Here
Check the city-wise list of banks that will remain closed on Bakrid/Eid-ul-Adha 2023.
Banks will be shut in several parts of the country as Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday, June 29.
However, there are variations in the holiday schedule as some cities will observe the bank holiday on Wednesday, June 28, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.
List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On June 28
Belapur
Jammu
Kochi
Mumbai
Nagpur
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On June 29
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kolkata
Lucknow
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
It is important to note that online banking services will remain accessible 24/7, regardless of the bank holiday.
All the bank holidays have been categorised by the Reserve Bank of India into three categories. They are: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Eid al-Adha 2023
Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, holds great significance among the Muslim community.
It is one of the two most prominent festivals celebrated by Muslims, with the other being Eid Al Fitr.
The date of Eid al-Adha varies every year according to the Islamic calendar. During the month of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, many Muslims perform Hajj.
On the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, Eid al-Adha is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm.