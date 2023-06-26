BQPrimeNationEid-Ul-Adha 2023: Banks To Remain Shut In These Cities On Bakrid; Check List Here
Eid-Ul-Adha 2023: Banks To Remain Shut In These Cities On Bakrid; Check List Here

Check the city-wise list of banks that will remain closed on Bakrid/Eid-ul-Adha 2023.

26 Jun 2023, 1:35 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime) </p></div>
An HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)

Banks will be shut in several parts of the country as Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday, June 29.

However, there are variations in the holiday schedule as some cities will observe the bank holiday on Wednesday, June 28, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.

List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On June 28

  • Belapur

  • Jammu

  • Kochi

  • Mumbai

  • Nagpur

  • Srinagar

  • Thiruvananthapuram

List Of Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut On June 29

  • Agartala

  • Ahmedabad

  • Aizawl

  • Bengaluru

  • Bhopal

  • Chandigarh

  • Chennai

  • Dehradun

  • Guwahati

  • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh

  • Hyderabad - Telangana

  • Imphal

  • Jaipur

  • Jammu

  • Kanpur

  • Kolkata

  • Lucknow

  • New Delhi

  • Panaji

  • Patna

  • Raipur

  • Ranchi

  • Shillong

  • Shimla

  • Srinagar

It is important to note that online banking services will remain accessible 24/7, regardless of the bank holiday.

All the bank holidays have been categorised by the Reserve Bank of India into three categories. They are: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Eid al-Adha 2023

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, holds great significance among the Muslim community.

It is one of the two most prominent festivals celebrated by Muslims, with the other being Eid Al Fitr.

The date of Eid al-Adha varies every year according to the Islamic calendar. During the month of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, many Muslims perform Hajj.

On the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, Eid al-Adha is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm.

