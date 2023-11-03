ED Trying To Tarnish My Image Ahead Of Assembly Polls: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Baghel, in a social media post uploaded late in the evening, said, “As I have said earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to contest Chhattisgarh elections with the help of agencies like ED, IT, DRI and CBI. Just before the elections, ED has made the most malicious attempt to tarnish my image. This is a political attempt through ED to defame the popular Congress government."

In the name of investigation into Mahadev betting app, the ED first raided the houses of people who were close to him and now on the basis of the statement of an unknown person it has accused him of taking Rs 508 crore, he said.