EAM Jaishankar Meets Vietnam's Top Leadership, Discusses Cooperation In Key Sectors

"They pledged to promote the development of an action programme for the 2024 – 2026 period, continue to strengthen defence and security cooperation in the spirit of the Joint Vision Statement on the Vietnam - India Defence Partnership towards 2030 as well as promote negotiations and soon sign a MoU on judicial cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Vietnam and the Ministry of Law and Justice of India,” the VNA reported.

Both sides also agreed to closely coordinate to create a favourable environment for trade and investment activities, striving to bring the trade turnover to $ 20 billion soon.