EAM Jaishankar Meets Italian President Mattarella; Plans To Advance Strategic Partnership

Taking to social media site X on Friday, Jaishankar said, "Valued his (Mattarella) guidance for the further development of our strategic partnership. In a volatile and uncertain world, the India-Italy relationship is a factor of stability." The minister also held a meeting with the Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, which focused on deepening strategic cooperation, including industrial collaboration in defence manufacturing and areas of counter-terrorism, cyber security and maritime domain, the release said.