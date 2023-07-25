President Droupadi Murmu Completes One Year In Office: Here Are Some Highlights
Here are some highlights of her first year, shared by the President in an eBook on Twitter.
President Droupadi Murmu completed one year in office today, July 25, 2023. On the occasion, the President on Twitter shared some highlights of the first year of presidency in an eBook.
Highlights of Droupadi Murmu's first year of presidency
Here are some of the highlights of Droupadi Murmu's first year of the presidency:
Connected with nature by inaugurating the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park, Assam.
Interacted with women tea workers of Durabari Tea Estate in Agartala.
Had tribal outreach programme where the President met particularly vulnerable tribal groups in many states.
Addressed the nation on Independence Day, Republic Day.
Interacted with little children from various schools on Children's Day.
Connected with people on different occasions.
Interacted with Innovators and Entrepreneurs.
Made Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible.
Launched herSTART - a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs.
Guided young civil servants for nation building in Amrit Kaal.
Addressed the Bar and Bench at Supreme Court on the Constitution Day.
Visited North East
These are some highlights. You can check more at rb.nic.in/rbebook.htm
President Droupadi Murmu completes one year in office today. Here are some highlights of the first year of presidency in an eBook. https://t.co/ch6TbTTeBr#PresidentDroupadiMurmuAtOne pic.twitter.com/j5dXQHECpp— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2023
Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu is an Indian politician who was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. She is a member of the Santhal tribe, a minority community in India, and is the second woman to hold the office of President of India.
Murmu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1979 and began her political career. She served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and as a minister in the Odisha government. In 2015, she was appointed Governor of Jharkhand.bIn 2022, Murmu was nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to run for President of India. She won the election with the support of the NDA and other opposition parties.
Murmu has said that she will work to strengthen India's democracy and to promote economic growth. She also wants to protect the rights of women and minorities and to create a more just and equitable society.