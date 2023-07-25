President Droupadi Murmu Completes One Year In Office: Here Are Some Highlights

Droupadi Murmu is an Indian politician who was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. She is a member of the Santhal tribe, a minority community in India, and is the second woman to hold the office of President of India.

Murmu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1979 and began her political career. She served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and as a minister in the Odisha government. In 2015, she was appointed Governor of Jharkhand.bIn 2022, Murmu was nominated by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to run for President of India. She won the election with the support of the NDA and other opposition parties.

Murmu has said that she will work to strengthen India's democracy and to promote economic growth. She also wants to protect the rights of women and minorities and to create a more just and equitable society.