IMD DG Dr. Mohapatra Wins The Election To The Post Of Third Vice President of WMO

Apart from Dr. Mohapatra, Eoin MORAN, Director of Irish Meteorological Service was elected as the 2nd Vice-President of WMO.

Daouda Konate, director of meteorology of Cote d'Ivoire, was elected as the 1st Vice President of WMO for the period of four years.

Eoin MORAN, is currently Chair of the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites Council and the Chair of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Policy Advisory Committee (PAC).

And Daouda Konate is currently the president of WMO's Regional Association for Africa.

Prof. Celeste Saulo, director of National Meteorological Service, Argentina was appointed as WMO Secretary-General. She will takeover from January 1m 2024. She also became the first woman to hold the position of Secretary-General and will lead efforts to monitor and tackle climate change and increasingly extreme weather.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous was elected as the President of WMO for a period of 4 years . At present he is director of United Arab Emirates National Center of Meteorology and President of WMO's Regional Association for Asia.