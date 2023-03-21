DPIIT To Set Up Task Force For Formulating Logistics Cost Framework

A task force will be set up to formulate a framework to determine logistics costs in the country, the commerce and industry ministry has said.

It was decided in a workshop organised on the subject by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Monday.

The task force members would include representatives from NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the National Council of Applied Economic Research, academic experts, and other stakeholders.

It "will be established for formulating a logistics cost framework in a time-bound fashion," it said.

The workshop on the logistics cost framework was organised in partnership with the Asian Development Bank. Speaking at the workshop, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal suggested taking note of India's geography, terrain, size, complexities, trade volume and value, etc., while calculating the logistics cost.

He said e-commerce, smarter free trade agreements, adopting international quality standards, good manufacturing practices, leveraging successful startups ecosystems, drone technology, artificial intelligence, and centre-state partnerships will work towards catalyzing India's development.

The government is going by certain estimates that suggest that logistics costs in India stand at about 13–14% of the country's gross domestic product. The government has rolled out a national logistics policy and PM Gati Shakti initiative to boost the competitiveness of industry and cut logistics costs.