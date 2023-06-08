BQPrimeNationDoordarshan News Presenter Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away
Doordarshan News Presenter Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away

Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Aiyer passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. She was 71.

08 Jun 2023, 9:20 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gitanjali Aiyar screengrab. Pic/Netta D'Souza</p></div>
Gitanjali Aiyar screengrab. Pic/Netta D'Souza

Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Aiyer passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. She was 71. Geetanjali Aiyer was a DD news anchor for over 30 years. The news of her demise was tweeted by acting Congress Mahila President Netta D'souza.

Gitanjali Aiyer pursued her higher education at Loreto College in Kolkata, where she got her bachelor's degree in English. She has also completed a diploma program at the National School of Drama (NSD).

Aiyer joined Doordarshan in 1971 and dedicated 31 years of her life to presenting news programs. She chose to stay with Doordarshan when All India Radio separated from it in 1978. Apart from presenting news programmes, Aiyer was also a part of the 1985 TV serial on Doordarshan called 'Khandaan'.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Aiyer has worked with major brands like The Oberoi Group, Yash Birla Group, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). She was deputy head of the Press and Public Affairs wing of the British High Commission in Delhi and her last job was Major Donors department at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Gitanjali Aiyer has won the Best Anchor award on four occasions. She was also the recipient of the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.

Her death was mourned by prominent senior journalists, politicians and many media personnel on social media.

