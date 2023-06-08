Doordarshan News Presenter Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away
Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Aiyer passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. She was 71.
Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Aiyer passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. She was 71. Geetanjali Aiyer was a DD news anchor for over 30 years. The news of her demise was tweeted by acting Congress Mahila President Netta D'souza.
We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences.— Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) June 7, 2023
Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace. ð pic.twitter.com/ayVeUu2yB6
Gitanjali Aiyer pursued her higher education at Loreto College in Kolkata, where she got her bachelor's degree in English. She has also completed a diploma program at the National School of Drama (NSD).
Aiyer joined Doordarshan in 1971 and dedicated 31 years of her life to presenting news programs. She chose to stay with Doordarshan when All India Radio separated from it in 1978. Apart from presenting news programmes, Aiyer was also a part of the 1985 TV serial on Doordarshan called 'Khandaan'.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Aiyer has worked with major brands like The Oberoi Group, Yash Birla Group, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). She was deputy head of the Press and Public Affairs wing of the British High Commission in Delhi and her last job was Major Donors department at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
My mother, Gitanjali Aiyar's, 1980s Marmite ad. I remember the picture being taken at our dining room table. pic.twitter.com/wFDnAk2CCF— Pallavi Aiyar (@pallaviaiyar) October 22, 2015
#History in The Picx : #Doordarshan News Reader Gitanjali Iyer in a print ad for Solidaire TV, year 1988. pic.twitter.com/ypuNIpue2X— Prasar Bharati à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥ (@prasarbharati) December 30, 2014
Deeply saddened by the passing of Geetanjali Aiyar nee Ambegaonkar. The Taj Group executive was on one of the sober faces of Doordarshan in its heyday; the svelte actor in Sridhar Kshirsagarâs TV drama âKhandaanâ; and a model for everything from Solidaire to Marmite. pic.twitter.com/JMgK2Oi1Iy— churumuri (@churumuri) June 7, 2023
Gitanjali Aiyer has won the Best Anchor award on four occasions. She was also the recipient of the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.
Her death was mourned by prominent senior journalists, politicians and many media personnel on social media.