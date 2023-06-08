Doordarshan News Presenter Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away

Gitanjali Aiyer pursued her higher education at Loreto College in Kolkata, where she got her bachelor's degree in English. She has also completed a diploma program at the National School of Drama (NSD).

Aiyer joined Doordarshan in 1971 and dedicated 31 years of her life to presenting news programs. She chose to stay with Doordarshan when All India Radio separated from it in 1978. Apart from presenting news programmes, Aiyer was also a part of the 1985 TV serial on Doordarshan called 'Khandaan'.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Aiyer has worked with major brands like The Oberoi Group, Yash Birla Group, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). She was deputy head of the Press and Public Affairs wing of the British High Commission in Delhi and her last job was Major Donors department at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).