Domestic Solar Module Manufacturing Capacity To Touch 60 GW Mark By 2025: ICRA

Vikram V, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said, "While the abeyance of the Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) order till March 2024 and sharp decline in global module prices is leading to an increase in PV module imports in FY2024, the expected scale-up in domestic manufacturing capacity with backward integration over the next two to three years, along with resumption of the ALMM order, is expected to reduce import dependence." Apart from module capacity, the OEMs are expected to enhance the wafer and cell manufacturing capacities with cell capacity expected to cross 25 GW by 2025 from the current level of 6 GW.