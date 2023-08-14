DMRC Collabs With IRCTC For One India-One Ticket Initiative; Here's What It Means
DMRC and IRCTC collaborate to make your travel experience smoother with One India-One Ticket initiative
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the collaboration of the One India-One Ticket initiative.
What is One India-One Ticket initiative.
This One India-One Ticket initiative aims to roll out QR code-based ticketing for DMRC services via the IRCTC portal, an initiative aligned with the service "One India-One Ticket Initiative."
This collaboration allows passengers to book DMRC QR code-based tickets when reserving online tickets through IRCTC for trains, flights, or buses. This feature will sync with the Indian Railways' Advance Reservation Period, providing the ability to book DMRC tickets simultaneously.
By merging these services, passengers can now smoothly plan their complete trip in a single step. The DMRC QR code-based ticket will be generated and included on IRCTC's Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS), at a minimal platform charge of Rs 5/-. This integration is designed to simplify travel experiences by saving passengers from long lines, thereby saving time.
Seema Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC emphasised that the 'One India-One Ticket Initiative' is their commitment to simplifying the ticketing process and enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers in the Delhi region.
Vikas Kumar MD DMRC, shared the sentiment and stated that their collaboration with IRCTC aligns with their mission to offer integrated and seamless transport solutions to DMRC commuters.
The MoU between IRCTC and DMRC aims to not only provide ahassle-free experience for passengers but also significantly alleviate congestion at DMRC stations by reducing the reliance on physical ticketing.