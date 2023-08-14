DMRC Collabs With IRCTC For One India-One Ticket Initiative; Here's What It Means

This One India-One Ticket initiative aims to roll out QR code-based ticketing for DMRC services via the IRCTC portal, an initiative aligned with the service "One India-One Ticket Initiative."

This collaboration allows passengers to book DMRC QR code-based tickets when reserving online tickets through IRCTC for trains, flights, or buses. This feature will sync with the Indian Railways' Advance Reservation Period, providing the ability to book DMRC tickets simultaneously.

By merging these services, passengers can now smoothly plan their complete trip in a single step. The DMRC QR code-based ticket will be generated and included on IRCTC's Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS), at a minimal platform charge of Rs 5/-. This integration is designed to simplify travel experiences by saving passengers from long lines, thereby saving time.