Dip In Tomato Prices Helps Bring Down Veg, Non-Veg Thali Prices In September: Report
According to Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics' monthly indicator of food plate cost - Roti Rice Rate (RRR), the cost of veg and non-veg thalis fell by 17% and 9%, respectively, in September, compared to the previous month.
The cost of veg and non-veg thalis in India witnessed a decline on a month-on-month basis in September thanks to falling tomato prices, a report said on Thursday.
Tomato price, which declined 62%, month-on-month, to Rs 39 per kg in September from Rs 102 per kg in August, was a major factor for the decline in thali prices.
On a year-on-year basis, however, the cost of veg thali was marginally down by 1% in September, while the non-veg thali was marginally up by 0.65% due to high wheat and palm oil prices, the report said.
The report further revealed that onion prices rose by 12% month-on-month in September and are likely to remain firm as kharif 2023 output is expected to be muted.
Meanwhile, the decline in the cost of a non-vegetarian thali was limited to 9% in September, as prices of broiler chicken, which is more than 50% share in the total thali cost, witnessed a marginal increase of 2-3%, the report said.
The report also revealed that the fuel companies, which account for 14% and 8% of total cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, respectively, declined 18% sequentially in September, as the cost of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder fell to Rs 903 from Rs 1,103.
Prices of chillies also provided some relief as the prices declined by 31% compared to the previous month, it added.
The weighted average prices of chillies in September was Rs 30 per kg, down from Rs 44/kg in August.