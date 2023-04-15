Digital Public Infrastructure Inclusive By Design, Fast Paces Development Process: Sitharaman

Development and leveraging the digital public infrastructure, which is inclusive by design, can help countries fast pace their development processes and deliver huge benefits, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The minister also told a conference in Washington D.C. that DPI or digital public infrastructure has transferred tremendous transformational potential by facilitating innovations continuously by involving the government as well as private sector.

"Development and leveraging of DPI indeed sets a virtuous cycle in motion, which incessantly deliver huge benefits for countries to fast pace development processes," she said on Friday while addressing the 'Digital Public Infrastructure: Stacking Up the Benefits' organised by the International Monetary Fund.