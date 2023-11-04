DGCA Proposes Changes To Flight Crew Duty Norms

"An operator shall ensure that the minimum weekly rest of continuous 48 hours including two local nights is provided such that there shall never be more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next," it said.

Currently, the rest period is 36 hours.

Changes have been proposed to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to "Duty Period, Flight Duty Period, Flight Time Limitations and Prescribed Rest Periods -- Flight crew Engaged in Scheduled Air Transport Operations" and comments have been sought on the draft till Dec. 4.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets and the requirement for pilots will be on the rise as airlines have placed huge aircraft orders as part of plans to expand their operations.