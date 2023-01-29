Delhi Receives Light Rains, Minimum Temperature 6.4°C
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day.
Light showers were witnessed in some parts of the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.
At 8:30 a.m., the relative humidity was recorded at 95%, the IMD said.
According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.
The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on Sunday.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.