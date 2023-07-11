Delhi Rains Update: Yamuna Exceeds Evacuation Mark, Traffic Update, LG V K Saxena's Comments & More
The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital.
The Yamuna river in Delhi on Tuesday exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.
The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated, news agency PTI reported.
It is expected that the river will rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon, before gradually subsiding.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.
River #Yamuna at #DelhiRailwayBridge in #NORTH district of #Delhi continues to flow in #SEVERE SITUATION at a level of 206.32 m with #Steady trend which is 0.99 m above its Danger Level of205.33 m@MoJSDoWRRDGR@ndmaindia@CWCOfficial_GoI@NDRFHQ pic.twitter.com/Cj6ARCd8gA— Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) July 11, 2023
Traffic and Congestion In Delhi
Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near the Shershah road cut. The police advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
"Traffic will remain heavy at Kalindi Kunj Red Light and Road No. 13A, Jasola Vihar due to restriction in movement of traffic by UP Police in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida in view of Kanwar Yatra. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly" Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 11, 2023
Traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/fIVs9E8YrQ
Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said that the national capital's population has risen by 50 lakh since 2014, but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has caused waterlogging in the city.
Taking stock of the rising water level of the Yamuna river at the Yamuna Bazar area , Saxena said preparations should have been made beforehand to deal with the unprecedented rains.
The LG also inspected the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Minto Bridge and the Zakhira underpass that were flooded and closed for traffic due to the heavy rains received by the city over the weekend.
Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording “heavy to extremely heavy” precipitation.
This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.
Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation.
(With inputs from PTI)