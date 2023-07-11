Delhi Rains Update: Yamuna Exceeds Evacuation Mark, Traffic Update, LG V K Saxena's Comments & More

The Yamuna river in Delhi on Tuesday exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated, news agency PTI reported.

It is expected that the river will rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon, before gradually subsiding.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital.