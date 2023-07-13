Delhi News: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till July 16; WFH Advisory For Govt Employees
The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record.
Schools and colleges in the national capital will remain shut till July 16 due to Yamuna water levels rising to a record high.
"We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told news agency ANI.
"All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have work from home. Advisory is being issued for private offices too to work for home," he said.
Water services in some parts of the national capital will be affected as three water treatment plans have been shut down, Kejriwal said adding that attempts will be made to normalise water supply as soon as the waterlogging clears.
The state government on Thursday also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in Delhi from four borders including Singhu as a precautionary measure.
Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister’s office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.
The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, PTI reported quoting officials.