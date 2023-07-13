Delhi News: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till July 16; WFH Advisory For Govt Employees

Schools and colleges in the national capital will remain shut till July 16 due to Yamuna water levels rising to a record high.

"We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told news agency ANI.

"All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have work from home. Advisory is being issued for private offices too to work for home," he said.

Water services in some parts of the national capital will be affected as three water treatment plans have been shut down, Kejriwal said adding that attempts will be made to normalise water supply as soon as the waterlogging clears.